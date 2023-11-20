(NewsNation) — KinderFarms, LLC is voluntarily recalling two of its children’s products out of an abundance of caution, citing “acetaminophen instability.”

All lots of its KinderMed Infants’ Pain & Fever and KinderMed Kids’ Pain & Fever, both oral suspensions, have been recalled, the company announced in a press release.

The recall comes as respiratory illnesses are on the rise in most of the country, including the flu, colds and RSV, according to the latest reports from the CDC.

Drug instability, which refers to a product no longer having the same potency, content or characteristics it once possessed at the time of manufacturing, was cited as the reason for the recall. Testing revealed of some batches revealed they were “no longer in specification,” potentially posing a risk to health.

As acetaminophen is the active ingredient in pain-relieving medications, and the product not being “in specification” could cause serious health effects, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting or jaundice at high doses, the press release said.

The product being voluntarily recalled is all lots of:

KinderMed Infants’ Pain & Fever (2 fluid ounces/59 mL), (Acetaminophen – 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension

UPC: 850001805698

KinderMed Kids' Pain & Fever (4 fluid ounces/118 mL), (Acetaminophen – 160 mg per 5 mL), Oral Suspension

UPC: 850001805728

These products have been sold nationwide by direct delivery, as well as on shelves in pharmacies, supermarkets and national retailers. KinderFarms urges those who purchased its products to stop using them immediately and return the items for a full refund.