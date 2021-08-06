Kids and cars: Teens in no rush to start driving

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Cropped view of teenage driver taking car keys from father. Focus on key.

DETROIT (APWJW) — Automakers are facing a challenge with the newest generation of drivers:

The teenagers of today aren’t in a hurry to get their first car, let alone a driver’s license. Statistics show that over the last three decades the percentage of 18-year-olds with drivers’ licenses has dropped nearly 20%.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 61% of 18-year-olds have a driver’s license.

Some of the teens surveyed say they prefer using more environmentally-friendly options instead of driving themselves, as well as ride-sharing services. Others admitted they find driving too stressful and do not have an interest in cars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral