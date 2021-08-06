Kids and cars: Teens in no rush to start driving

DETROIT (APWJW) — Automakers are facing a challenge with the newest generation of drivers:

The teenagers of today aren’t in a hurry to get their first car, let alone a driver’s license. Statistics show that over the last three decades the percentage of 18-year-olds with drivers’ licenses has dropped nearly 20%.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 61% of 18-year-olds have a driver’s license.

Some of the teens surveyed say they prefer using more environmentally-friendly options instead of driving themselves, as well as ride-sharing services. Others admitted they find driving too stressful and do not have an interest in cars.