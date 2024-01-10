MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police records show that a Maple Heights police officer allegedly kidnapped by a man, leading to a pursuit, threatened to kill the suspect before he escaped.

Maple Heights police responded just after 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, to Raymond Street, near the intersection of Northfield Road, for a report of a man slumped over the wheel of an SUV while it was still running.

An officer opened the front passenger door of the SUV and turned the vehicle off. The 32-year-old driver, later identified as Neil Z. Miller of Richfield, then woke up. The officer, while standing between the door and the door frame, started talking to him.

Miller then allegedly turned the SUV back on. When the officer reached to grab the keys from the ignition, Miller allegedly put the car into gear and drove away with the officer still inside.

According to police reports released Wednesday, “To avoid being dragged, I had to place myself inside the [SUV] while Miller left the scene,” the officer said. “Miller refused my orders to stop in his vehicle and after approximately blocks from the scene, Miller stopped the vehicle because I threatened to kill him.”

Other officers chased the man’s SUV, which soon stopped just long enough for the officer inside to get out. Miller then allegedly led Maple Heights officers on a pursuit through several communities, that ended in Cuyahoga Heights.

No one was injured.

Miller was arraigned later Monday morning in Garfield Heights Municipal Court on felony counts of kidnapping and fleeing or eluding and a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging. A judge set his bond at $50,000, or 10% cash or surety.

Miller is due back in court on Jan. 17.