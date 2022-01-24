Kid Rock 2022 tour makes summer stop in Northeast Ohio; Tickets on sale this week

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Kid Rock’s 2022 Bad Reputation Tour is making a stop here in Northeast Ohio this coming summer.

Joined by special guests Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Trey Lewis, Kid Rock’s 24-city tour is scheduled to perform at Blossom Music Center on Monday, August 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28 at 10 a.m. You can get them here.

The multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon is best known for his ‘90s singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” then later his multi-chart collaboration with Sheryl Crow, “Picture.”

“All Summer Long,” charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia.

Kid Rock is also a passionate supporter of those who serve in the US Armed Forces.

His newest album, Bad Reputation, will be released in conjunction with his 2022 tour.