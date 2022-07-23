MIAMI (WJW) — Cleveland’s own Kid Cudi reportedly cut a performance short Friday after an audience member threw a bottle at his face.

The 38-year-old rapper was at the Rolling Loud Miami festival headlining the opening night, which originally was slated for Kanye “Ye” West, when the incident took place.

The musician told the crowd: “Yo, I will walk off this stage if y’all throw one more f—— thing up here,” according to People.

“You are ruining [it] for everybody. If I get hit with one more f—— thing, if I see one more f—— thing on this f—— stage I’m leaving. Don’t f— with me,” he said.

STYLED TO ROCK — “Lighting Up Nervo” Episode 106 — Pictured: Kid Cudi — (Ben Cohen/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

It was then another item landed near him and he left the stage, with some in the crowd beginning to chant “Kanye.”

The festival organizers took to Twitter Saturday apologizing to the artist and asking fans to be respectful:

“Rolling Loud is a family. Our fans, the artists, and everyone involved need to look out for each other. Share the love and be respectful to everyone. We love you, Cudi. Please take care of each other and let’s have an amazing day 2!”

Meanwhile, Ye, who had opted out of the festival for reasons unclear, showed up during Lil Durk’s set, which was going on during Kid Cudi’s on another stage.

Cudi, who attended Shaker Heights High School and Solon High School, is scheduled to perform in Cleveland Sept. 17 as part of his Moon Man’s Landing festival in the Flats. Find out more about the event right here.