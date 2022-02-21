Kickstarter campaign launched for ‘healthier’ birthday celebrations

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Creating a new tradition is no easy task, but a Middleburg Heights man and his brother are determined to make it happen with your help.

The pair just launched “JoyFun Candle” on the crowdfunding site Kickstarter. The device is a reusable and edible confetti-launching product designed to be placed on a cake.

Chris Szpendyk created the device and said it’s a healthier alternative than the traditional candle that needs to be blown out used for most birthday celebrations. “We’re trying to change the habit of blowing out candles, blowing germs onto a cake,” said Szpendyk.

The idea is inspired by Szpendyk’s brother Mike who he said has cystic fibrosis.

“When COVID hit, we kind of realized the importance of a different way of celebrating,” he said. “My brother has cystic fibrosis — very cautious around him these last two years.”

Szpendyk said he got the idea about three years ago and purchased a cheap 3D printer after selling some sterling silver flatware found at a consignment store. He told his brother, with an engineering background about the idea, and he created a 3D prototype a few months later.

The goal is to raise $45,000 on Kickstarter to begin manufacturing the product.

Szpendyk said it would be priced at $12 and a portion of proceeds would go to a cystic fibrosis foundation.

He hopes his idea will turn into a business so families like his can have what he believes are healthier celebrations together.

“Ultimately, I’d like to be with a charity and find a cure for cystic fibrosis, it’s the ultimate goal for this invention,” said Szpendyk. “My brother being the brains behind this, inventing it, making it work, kind of seems like it was meant to be.”