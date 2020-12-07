Kia recalls 295,000 cars because of possibility of engine fires

(WJW) – Kia Motors and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of nearly 295,000 vehicles Sunday.

NHTSA’s Safety Recall report says owners of affected Kia models possibly have an issue that could lead to engine-compartment fires.

NHTSA’s report says there could be engine noise, oil leaking, or smoke.

The recall is preventative, the report says.

Vehicles included in the recall are the 2011–2013 Optima Hybrid, 2012 Sportage, 2012–2013 Sorento, and 2012–2013 Forte and Forte Koup with the 2.4-liter Theta II engine; and the 2014–2015 Forte, Forte Koup, and Soul with the 2.0-liter Nu engine.

Kia will notify owners starting on January 27, 2021.

Dealers will inspect the engine compartments of affected vehicles, make repairs, and potentially replace engines.

Owners of the affected Kia models can check the NHTSA recalls website or Kia’s owner website for more details.

