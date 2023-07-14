PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Another city in Northeast Ohio is suing automakers Kia and Hyundai over the recent wave of car thefts.

This surge prompted the city of Parma to file a federal lawsuit Thursday against Kia and Hyundai due to a security flaw.

According to the lawsuit, the vehicular crime wave has had a “significant impact on law enforcement operations, emergency services and public safety, particularly in the city of Parma, where the police department is under considerable staffing stress.”

The lawsuit goes on to say, “In 2021, Kia and Hyundai thefts in Parma skyrocketed from eight in 2020 to 62 in 2022.”

It’s a problem that Parma Towing has seen firsthand.

“With Parma, we are called to take the recovered vehicles back to the police station and they fingerprint them and try to figure out who, what, when, where,” said employee Heather Allen.

The company’s tow trucks have been called constantly to pick up stolen Kias and Hyundais over the past year.

“For Cleveland, we are keeping track. We did six of them yesterday alone, in one day,” said Allen.

FOX 8 reached out to both companies for comment.

Hyundai released a statement:

Hyundai is confident in the series of comprehensive actions we are undertaking to assist customers and communities affected by the persistent theft of certain vehicles not equipped with push-button ignitions and engine immobilizers. Our dealers across the country are maximizing the number of anti-theft software installations that can be performed on a daily basis, contributing to steadily increasing completion rates, which we report to [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration] weekly. Statement from Hyundai

Hyundai added they will soon be piloting mobile service centers to speed up installation of the software upgrade.

The city is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.