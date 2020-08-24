KFC drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 14: A KFC restaurant that closed its dining room and is only offering drive thru and takeout is seen on July 14, 2020 in Miami, Florida. KFC announced that it is closing down its company-owned dining rooms in Florida due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The fried chicken chain KFC is suspending the use of its most popular slogan.

In a statement Monday, KFC acknowledged the change of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan in a lighthearted news release.

“AND THE WINNER OF THE AWARD FOR THE MOST INAPPROPRIATE SLOGAN FOR 2020 GOES TO…KFC” read the heading of the article.

This comes from a company that once said, “We do chicken right,” now says it’s famous slogan “doesn’t feel quite right,” amid the pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said in the statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC said the slogan will not go away forever and they will bring it back “when the time is right.”

There are more than 24,000 KFC restaurants in more than 145 countries and territories across the globe.

Read the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: