Kevin Stefanski joins list of Cleveland Browns players with COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It’s unclear who will be eligible on the field Saturday with more reports of positive COVID-19 tests coming out of Berea.

The Cleveland Browns confirmed Wenesday that head coach Kevin Stefanski has also tested positive.

According to a statement from the Browns, Stefanski tested positive Wednesday morning and immediately isolated.

The team says he is asymptomatic and recently got his COVID-19 booster.

He will continue his head coaching duties virtually.

Stefanski will be eligible for Saturday’s game if he has two negative COVID-19 tests.

If he is not available for Saturday, special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach.

Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt would act as play caller.

Additionally, acting running back coach Ryan Cordell has tested positive.

Here is the current list of players who have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning:

Kevin Stefanski HC

Ryan Cordell Acting RB Coach

Jarvis Landry WR

Austin Hooper TE

Jedrick Wills OT

Wyatt Teller G

Drew Forbes G

Takkarist McKinley DE

Jojo Natson WR

Ross Travis TE practice squad

The Cleveland Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with FOX8.com for updates from a Browns press conference later this morning.