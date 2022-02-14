Kevin Hart coming to Cleveland with first tour in 4 years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: Kevin Hart attends the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Century City Park on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Kevin Hart is on the road again for the first time in four years and he’s bringing laughs to his fans in Cleveland.

He’ll make a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, July 10 during his 2022 Reality Check Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. and you can get them here.

Hart says he’s “hype” to go back on tour.

“There is nothing better than making people laugh. I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins,” he said. “I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night.”

This is a phone-free event, meaning guests can’t use their phone in the performance space.

When guests get there, their phones will be put in individual, locked pouches that will be re-opened at the end of the event. Guests will hang on to their locked phone pouches at all times during the performance and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, Hart has both Emmy and Grammy nominations to his name. Hart’s 2017 standup tour, “What Now,” grossed over $100 million worldwide and culminated in a performance to a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s NFL stadium.

Along with books and a twice-weekly radio show, Hart’s recent box-office credits include “Jumanji: The Next Level,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “The Upside.”