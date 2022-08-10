DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WJW) – “If you build it, they will come.” The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will face each other in the second Field of Dreams game Thursday.

They’ll play in a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa, near where the movie starring Kevin Costner and Ray Liotta was filmed.

Costner paid tribute this week to the late Ray Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the film.

“I wanted to share some memories from the movie, but more importantly remember the amazing Ray Liotta,” he said in a social media post.

Ray Liotta died in May at the age of 67.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 24: Ray Liotta attends the 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival as it presents Festival Honors & Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort on October 24, 2021 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“Shoeless Joe Jackson will be out there with all of us for a great night of baseball in the fields of Iowa,” Costner wrote.

Costner shared several pictures from the classic, including one with the famous line where Liotta asks, “Hey, is this heaven?” to which Costner replies, “No, it’s Iowa.”

Last year Costner emerged from the cornstalks with the players from both teams and will do the same this year with the Cubs and Reds.

The game airs Thursday night at 7 p.m. on FOX 8.