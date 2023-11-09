SHEPHERDSVILLE, Kentucky (WJW) – A Kentucky woman is in custody, charged with shooting and killing her two young children inside their home.

It happened Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home just after 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered two children, aged six and nine, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The children were critically injured and later died at the hospital.

The mother, Tiffanie Lucas, was taken into custody at the scene.

She faces two murder charges.

Autorities have not released any further details regarding the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar expressed his condolences and assured the community that there is no ongoing threat related to the incident.

In a press release, Sheriff Sholar stated, “The investigation is in its early stages, and as more information becomes available, it may be released. At this time, it appears all parties involved in this incident have been accounted for.”

32-year-old Lucas was booked into the Bullitt County jail Wednesday.

Her bond has not been set.