Kentucky mother admits to cutting 10-year-old son’s tongue out before shooting, killing him: police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to news outlets citing an arrest report, 28-year-old Kaitlyn R. Higgins told Louisville police that she shot her son.

The arrest citation says officers responded after a caller reported seeing Higgins with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket.

They spotted drops of blood before opening the trunk.

The Courier-Journal reports that Higgins told detectives she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue.

Court records say Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

She did not have an attorney listed in court records.