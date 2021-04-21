Kentucky mother admits to cutting 10-year-old son’s tongue out before shooting, killing him: police

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to news outlets citing an arrest report, 28-year-old Kaitlyn R. Higgins told Louisville police that she shot her son.

The arrest citation says officers responded after a caller reported seeing Higgins with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket.

They spotted drops of blood before opening the trunk.

The Courier-Journal reports that Higgins told detectives she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue.

Court records say Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

She did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral