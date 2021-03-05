Kentucky lawmakers propose bill making it a crime to insult, taunt police officers during riots

LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 29: Police in riot gear stand in formation during protests on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJW) — Lawmakers in Kentucky have proposed a bill that would make it a crime to insult or taunt a police officer during a riot.

According to Senate Bill 211, any individual who “accosts, insults, taunts, or challenges a law enforcement officer with offensive or derisive words” or makes “gestures or other physical contact that would have a direct tendency to provoke a violent response from the perspective of a reasonable and prudent person” could be imprisoned for up to three months.

If convicted, the individual could face a $250 fine. They could also be disqualified from receiving public assistance for up to three months.

The bill also calls out the “defund the police” movement, stating that law enforcement agencies need to “maintain and improve their respective financial support.”

On Thursday, after the bill was passed in the Senate, the ACLU of Kentucky took to Twitter saying “SB 211 is an extreme bill to stifle dissent.” The organization adds that it is also extreme to “make it a crime to say ‘insulting’ or ‘offensive’ things to law enforcement.”

