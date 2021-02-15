Kent State’s fall plan contingent on widespread coronavirus vaccinations

Editor’s Note: The video above is a recent update from the governor on coronavirus in Ohio.

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University says it is working on a plan for the 2021 fall semester.

According to a press release from President Todd Diacon, the University is making plans with the assumption that “all adults (including our students) who want to be vaccinated will have been vaccinated by the start of classes in August.”

If that is the case, the University says physical distancing and face coverings will still be in place.

The school hopes for athletic events with fan attendance to return and residence halls operating with more residents.

Students can expect more opportunities for in-person learning, the school says in the release.

“Our goal is to approach a more normal level of operations in the fall semester with more in-person opportunities for living, learning and working. Even as we approach normal in the fall, we know that significant differences generated by the pandemic will remain,” President Diacon said in a statement.

Read the full press release here

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ohio has been slow.

About 10% of the state’s population has received a vaccine.

See Ohio’s coronavirus vaccine dashboard

The Pfizer vaccine is for ages 16 and up, while Moderna is 18 and up.

Those are the only two coronavirus vaccines currently approved in the U.S.

Young people account for the smallest group vaccinated, as the vaccine distribution plan started with the elderly, healthcare workers, and school faculty for K-12 schools.