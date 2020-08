KENT, Ohio (WJW) – 3,800 students will be living on the Kent State University campus this semester.

Move-in started Wednesday morning.

The students will be spread out across nearly two dozen residence halls.

Each student will receive a welcome kit, which includes two Kent State masks.

Masks are required on campus.

Students are also required to sign a safety pledge.

Kent State says about 40% of its classes will be face-to-face this semester.