KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University‘s ‘Kent Skates’ is back, and you’re invited!

Kent Skates is a free, family-friendly ice skating rink that will be open to the public weekly Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kent Skates will officially open for the season on Saturday and close on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Last year, about 15,000 people attended Kent Skates throughout the season.

People of all ages are welcome to attend. There will also be theme nights scheduled throughout the season for visitors.