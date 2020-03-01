Kent State University students in Italy returning home due to ‘growing coronavirus crisis’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Ohio (WJW) -- Kent State University has ordered all students studying abroad at its Florence campus in Italty to return home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter sent to students, a special meeting will be held on Sunday to discuss additional details about the decision and what they can expect moving forward.

"The university is working directly with all students to ensure they may continue their studies without interruption," the school said. "Our students’ health and safety is our foremost priority, and we believe these steps are necessary for their protection."

Kent State has also temporarily suspended all school sponsored trips to China.

Other local colleges have made similar decisions to help protect their students.

