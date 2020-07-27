Kent State University students head back to campus next month, as Phase 3 of reopening plan begins

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is soon entering into Phase 3 of its reopening plan for the fall semester (which you can learn more about in the video above).

This phase of the plan starts with a staggered-out return of students to campus dorm rooms on Aug. 17 through Aug. 23, along with the return of student workers to certain jobs.

At this time, students are prepared to go back to the classroom starting Aug 27, for the start of Phase 4. Last month, the university announced that at least 60 percent of its classes would be online to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The university also plans to extend the Thanksgiving holiday break to a full week, and the final two weeks of the semester and final exams will be done remotely.

Select student events are scheduled to continue, and athletics is moving forward with new guidelines in place, including fall season postponements.

The university reminds everyone who is returning to campus that the state of Ohio now requires people to wear masks in public spaces, as does the city of Kent. Anyone who is traveling from one of the states on Gov. Mike DeWine’s travel advisory list should self quarantine for 14 days.

You can find the university’s full plan right here. All plans are subject to change.

