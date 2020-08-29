Kent State University issues advisory after sexual assault reported on campus

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University issued an advisory after a sexual assault was reported to campus police.

According to the school’s website, it happened in a Centennial Court E residence in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The incident did not involve unauthorized access to the building. Police are continuing to investigate.

“The safety of our community is our top priority. Cooperation and engagement of all students, faculty and staff in campus safety are our best defenses against crime.”

Community members are encouraged to contact KSU Police at 330-672-2212 or 911 for any suspicious activity, persons or circumstances on campus.

