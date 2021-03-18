Kent State to have in-person commencement, plans ceremony for 2020 graduates during homecoming

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University will hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May for the class of 2021.

The events will take place the week of May 10 on the Centennial Court Green. There will also been a virtual commencement on May 15.

“Congratulations for your perseverance in completing your studies during such an overwhelming time in history,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon in a news release on Thursday. “This is an awesome accomplishment, especially in light of the challenges that you faced. We are extremely proud of you.”

Students must complete their RSVP by April 8. There is a limit of four tickets per student.

The class of 2020 is invited to return for homecoming weekend to take part in an in-person ceremony.