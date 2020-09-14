Kent State students hold unity march amid investigation into racist graffiti

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Student organizations at Kent State are holding a March for Unity on campus Monday at 1:30 pm. Masks are required.

The Alpha Phi Alpha Epsilon Delta chapter and Black United Students posted on Twitter that they will be joined by University President Todd Diacon and Kent State University Police.

Please join us and @KentStateAlphas as we march for unity with University President Todd Diacon.



President Diacon has agreed to march with us and engage in civil discourse with the Kent State community. KSUPD will also be marching with us. We hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/AfpbwXzJXK — BlackUnitedStudents (@bus1968) September 13, 2020

According to the post, Diacon agreed to also engage in civil discourse with the groups.

In late August, an iconic rock at KSU was vandalized multiple times with hateful and offensive messages aimed at the Black community.

The University said last week it is investigating actions including putting a fence around it, installing security cameras, or removing it.

Black United Students sent a list of demands to Diacon on September 8th and expressed fears for their safety.

According to an updated release on Sept. 10, the organization said their demands had been “heard, openly received and are in the process of being executed.”

FOX 8 will update on you on the day’s events during and following the march.