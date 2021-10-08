Kent State sorority being investigated over hazing allegations

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – A sorority at Kent State University is being investigated for what its national chapter calls allegations of a potential hazing incident.

Details of the incident have not yet been made public.

The Delta Zeta chapter at Kent State has been on campus since 1948. It’s national chapter released the following statement on Friday:

“Delta Zeta was notified on September 16, 2021 by Kent State University that our Gamma Kappa Chapter was placed on a cease and desist pending allegations of a potential hazing incident. Per our procedures, Delta Zeta’s National Council also suspended operations of the chapter while the university investigates the alleged incident. Delta Zeta Sorority prohibits any type of hazing and is working in partnership with university officials on this matter.”

The university says the cease and desist is not disciplinary and the school has not suspended the chapter.

In a statement of its own on Friday, Kent State University said:

“Kent State University issued a cease and desist notice to the university chapter of Delta Zeta sorority in mid-September following a report of an alleged violation of the student code of conduct. University leaders have been working with the sorority’s national chapter to review this allegation, and the review is expected to be completed soon. A cease and desist notice pauses all group activities while the sorority’s actions are reviewed, but Kent State has not suspended this chapter.”

Sorority members at the house did not answer the door when FOX 8 attempted to get a statement from them on Friday.

A recent member, however, spoke with FOX 8 under conditions of anonymity, saying she is shocked by the fact that there ever would be any such allegations.

“I know for a fact that we were strict about everything and, like, it made people mad that we were so strict but it was for a reason and they always made sure everyone was safe,” she said.

FOX 8 was told that around 30 members lived at the home on campus prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the number had been cut to about half of that since.

“My whole experience of my three, almost four years in that chapter, I felt I was at home. I lived in that sorority house for three semesters. I have nothing but good things to say about that sorority and I always felt safe,” said the former member.