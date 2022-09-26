KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University has responded to reports of mold in dorm rooms on campus.

The university sent a letter on Thursday to students living in the Eastway Complex including Allyn, Clark, Fletcher and Manchester Halls saying they are aware of the mold issues in the buildings.

“The issues are mostly found to be dust and dirt on the louvers of the heating and cooling units,” the letter says in part. “In less than 5% of the cases, the louver had mildew or mold caused by high humidity in the room.”

Where the mold growth was minor, the university says the diffusers and/or HVAC system were cleaned. There were two cases where the growth was more substantial, so the students were offered the chance to relocate.

“Please know that each report for mold or mildew is taken seriously,” the letter went on to say. “Kent State University follows EPA recommendations for responding to concerns of mold or mildew.”

For a short term solution, the university plans to inspect every residence hall room in the Eastway Complex starting Monday.

“We are in the process of hiring an engineering firm to look at this issue and provide recommendations for long term solutions to the humidity issues,” the letter says.

The university offered his statement in response:

Kent State University has become aware of some mold and mildew concerns in four residence halls. Each report for mold or mildew is taken seriously. Kent State follows EPA recommendations for responding to concerns of mold or mildew. As appropriate, each situation has received attention by staff members in University Facilities Management (UFM), Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and University Housing. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to the residents living in these halls and will get it mitigated as quickly as possible.

There are no reports of serious illnesses in students or staff in connection with the mold and mildew issue.