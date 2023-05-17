KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State Police announced Wednesday that one of its K9s had died.

K9 Dexter, an explosive detection dog, passed away after serving for eight and a half years with his handler, Officer Witt, on April 29.

K9 Dexter and Officer Witt had conducted several security details, including sweeps for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots holiday campaign and the Akron Marathon Race Series.

K9 Dexter also enjoyed spending time at home with Officer Witt’s family and fetching balls from the open fields at Kent State University.

Despite being terminally ill, K9 Dexter continued working until his last days and conducted a sweep just three days before passing away.

K9 Dexter was laid to rest, and his loss has been mourned by many, Kent State Police said.

K9 Dexter served honorably and with dedication, Kent State Police wrote in a Facebook post.