Kent State marks 50 years since May 4 shooting with virtual commemoration

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Kent State University is commemorating May 4, 1970 virtually.

Fifty years ago, the Ohio National Guard fired on Kent State students during an anti-war protest, killing four and wounding nine other.

The university community remembers that day with a series of events and a candlelight vigil. Kent State was forced to canceled this weekend’s on-campus programming, including an appearance from actress and activist Jane Fonda, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual commemoration runs Friday through Monday. That content is available here and includes actress Tina Fey and her husband, Kent State alumnus Jeff Richmond, voicing the play “May 4th Voices.”

At noon on Monday, the site will air a special tribute video. It features the Kent State Chorale performing a song by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, messages from the wounded students, and a never-seen-before performance from David Crosby and the Sky Trails Band.

This is the first time the annual candlelight march and vigil will be done strictly through social media. To participate, post a picture of a lit candle with the hashtag #KentStateMay4.

Kent State is discouraging people from coming to campus on Monday and emphasized there will be no on-campus ceremony.