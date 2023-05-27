KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Those on Kent State University’s main campus were advised to shelter in place Saturday evening after an armed robbery suspect was tracked there.

Just after 10:30 p.m., the school released the following update:

“Kent Campus buildings have been searched. The suspect was not located. The shelter-in-place order has been lifted with caution. The university will continue to have a presence of uniformed police officers in occupied residence halls.”

The alert was initially sent out to students and employees around 8:50 p.m., with the suspect being described as a thin male wearing black. His shirt reportedly says the word “cookies.”

Although spring classes ended earlier this month, there are some people still on campus.

Anyone who sees the suspect, or notices anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

The school was issuing advisory updates on its website. As more is learned, FOX 8 will continue to update this story.