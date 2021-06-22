Kent State launches scholarship program available to thousands of students

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– Word spread quickly around campus Tuesday about a new scholarship being offered at Kent State University.

“I think it’s really exciting to see something like that promoted on campus,” said Chris Abreu, junior.

It’s called the Flashes Go Further Scholarship Program and it’s a first-of-its-kind student aid program at Kent State.

“Most programs of meeting unmet needs limit recipients to Pell Grant eligible. But we go beyond that to Expected Family Contribution of up to $10,000,” said KSU President Todd Diacon.

According to Diacon, the scholarship covers the full cost of tuition and fees for all in-state entering freshmen, continuing freshmen and current sophomores who qualify.

“When Kent State students leave without graduating, they leave because they can’t afford it. They aren’t leaving because they are failing. They are leaving because of finances,” Diacon said.

According to the university, the program also applies to qualifying juniors and seniors by paying the remaining amounts for their final semesters. That means their last semester is free.

“Giving kids who might have not had an opportunity otherwise is an awesome idea,” said Maddy Haberberger, senior.

The program also promises a $2,000 scholarship for all graduates who enroll in a Kent State master’s program.

The university said right now, about a third of all undergraduates qualify. For more information on how to apply, click here.