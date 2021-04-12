Kent State holding new student recruitment events at Northeast Ohio drive-ins

** Video shows Kent State’s drive-in event in November **

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University is once again renting Northeast Ohio drive-ins to meet with future students since current COVID-19 restrictions limit mass gatherings on campus.

Just like the university’s drive-in event held in November, students can learn more about what they can expect for their first semester from watching a big-screen presentation made by the admissions team.

Kent State says it encourages students to come prepared with questions for staff from admissions, financial aid, housing and more in a drive-up question session.

Fall 2021-admitted students only can attend by registering for one of these events:

Cleveland West

Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In, 33395 Lorain Rd. North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Cleveland East

Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre, 12100 State Rte. 322 Chardon, OH 44024

