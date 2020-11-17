Kent State heads to Northeast Ohio drive-ins for new student recruitment events

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State University is getting creative in showing potential new students what to expect on campus during restrictions on mass gatherings, due to COVID-19.

To recruit new students in Northeast Ohio, the University is visiting local drive-ins.

The Admissions Team will give a presentation and tour at the drive-ins and be there to answer questions from potential students.

There are events this week at the Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive In in North Ridgeville and at the Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre in Chardon.

You have to register to take part.

Event Details

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, 5-7:30 p.m.

Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive In, 33395 Lorain Rd. North Ridgeville, OH 44039

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 5-7:30 p.m.

Mayfield Road Drive-In Theatre, 12100 State Rte. 322 Chardon, OH 44024

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8