Kent State fraternity brothers shave heads, fundraising for member’s mom diagnosed with cancer

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Dozens of KSU Sigma Chi fraternity brothers gathered at The Pub on Franklin Avenue near downtown Kent Tuesday night to get “buzzed” for a very special fundraiser.

The guys quickly put the event together after learning last week that a fellow member’s mom was diagnosed with cancer.

“We’re raising money for our brother Jon Rivera. His mom was just diagnosed with brain cancer,” said Anthony Turchi.

They called it “Shave a Sig” and in under a week, chapter members collected more than $8,000 in donations to shave their heads.

The guys say they’d do anything for Jon and his mom because they know how it feels. Sadly, multiple members of the fraternity have also had family members diagnosed with cancer.

“I lost my grandma, my aunt, my uncle. It goes down the line,” said Alex Rule, “The fact that this happened now and we’re able to come together for it is amazing.”

The Pub also pitched in to help raise funds for the Rivera family by donating money and six gift baskets for a 50/50 raffle.

“When everything shut down during COVID, all the college kids helped us stay alive so ever since then we want to help them out as much as they helped us,” said Michelle Diebold, The Pub spokesperson.

Although the Rivera family couldn’t be at the event, they were watching on social media sites and extremely grateful to everyone who donated and helped make the event such a success.

“His whole family is very happy right now, they couldn’t even imagine we would do any of this stuff for them,” said Ricky Diturno, “Jon’s a great person and always there for people and we’ll always be there for them.”

Sigma Chi is also a philanthropic partner with the Huntsman Cancer Institute with additional charity events planned for the spring.