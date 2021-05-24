Kent State announces new health guidelines for summer, fall semesters

KENT STATE, Ohio (WJW) — Kent State University announced today their new health guidelines for summer and fall semesters.

After The Centers for Disease Control lifted restrictions for anyone who is fully vaccinated, the university created some new protocols of their own, including:

Face coverings/outdoors: Anyone fully vaccinated against COVID-19 does not need to wear a face covering outdoors on any of their campuses but those who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings outdoors.

Face coverings/indoors: Face coverings are still required for everyone indoors , except when working alone in a private office or lab, when eating or when involved in an active workout.

Physical distancing: 3 feet of physical distancing indoors is required. For outdoor gatherings, there is no physical space requirement.

The university says these changes are effective immediately and will continue to evolve as federal health guidance changes and more people get vaccinated.