Coronavirus headlines: 468,000 jobless in Ohio, 6.6 million file for unemployment nationwide
Kent State announces admissions changes for fall semester

by: Talia Naquin

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent State is changing its admissions process for fall because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For fall 2020 applicants, Kent State will:

  • Waive ACT/SAT standardized test requirements, recognizing that testing was canceled in many locations leaving students unable to take the test
  • Accept unofficial transcripts from high school counselors
  • Waive application fees
  • Move the deadline to apply for the 2020 Fall Semester to May 1, 2020, and the deadline to apply for scholarships to June 1, 2020

“The success of our students is not linked to a single test score,” said Sean Broghammer, Ph.D., associate vice president for enrollment management/admissions at Kent State.

