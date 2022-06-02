KENT, Ohio (WJW) – Kent police are continuing to investigative after close to 2,000 people attended a party and trashed Plum Creek Park on Memorial Day.

Police responded to the city park off Cherry Street at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports of loud music, revving vehicle engines and alleged illegal drug use, according to a police report. Officers heard loud music when they arrived and saw several hundred parked vehicles.

Kent Police Lt. Mike Lewis said trash, food and alcohol bottles were left behind, and there was also damage to the grass because people parked vehicles anywhere they wanted.

“You can also see evidence that someone was doing donuts/burnouts on the basketball court, which is consistent with the reports we received of revving engines,” Lewis told FOX 8. “There was also a strong odor of drug use in the park and unlawful alcohol consumption.“

Lewis added two armed people were detained and arrested for carrying concealed weapons.



“No one took responsibility for the party,” Lewis said.

Kent police want to know who organized a “nuisance party.” Lewis said anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call the Kent police at 330-673-7732.