Kent police search for suspect accused of shooting man in arm

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police are searching for a suspect who is responsible for a Friday evening shooting.

According to police, officers are looking for Dalon Maurice Banks. He is 5’10” and has a medium build. He reportedly has a tattoo of a cross in the middle of his forehead and a heart under his right eye.

Police believe Banks was involved in a shooting that occurred in the 230 block of W. Oak Street around 5:32 p.m.

Officials say a man, possibly Banks, exited a silver or gray Acura and began shooting at another man. A bystander was struck in the arm during the incident.

The suspect and additional victim likely fled the scene. Witnesses say the second victim was not struck by gunfire.

The man who was hit in the arm was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injury.

Police say Banks is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at (330) 673-7732.

