Kent police: Reckless speed potential factor in motorcycle, car crash that seriously injured 1

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday evening following a two-vehicle crash, Kent police reported.

Officers were called to Stow Street around 6:30 p.m. after the motorcyclist, who had reportedly been riding down Hawmaker Parkway at a “high rate of speed,” ran into a car that had just been turning off of Stow Street.

Police said the motorcyclist flew off their vehicle and was seriously injured from the impact. He was reportedly taken to Akron Summa Hospital for treatment.

The car had two occupants, and police said only the driver was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center after suffering what they call minor injuries.

Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident at this time and the road was closed for a while. Police said that alcohol is not considered a factor at this time but that witnesses said “reckless speed” was.