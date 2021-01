Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

According to the department, it happened this morning in the 1500 block of E. Summit St. near Loop. No fatalities were reported.

Kent State University issued a safety alert in response, noting that “there is no current threat to the campus community.”

Courtesy of Kent State University website

