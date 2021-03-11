Kent police, health officials issue warning to students ahead of ‘Fake Paddy’s Day’

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — With less than a week until St. Patrick’s Day, Kent State University, Kent Police and the city’s health department are cautioning students about their expectations during a weekend celebration which has become known as “Fake Paddy’s Day.”

Kent Police Lieutenant Mike Lewis says in recent years the local celebration, which typically takes place on the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, has eclipsed even the city’s notorious Halloween gatherings.

“We are dealing with not only some of the issues that we deal with year-to-year with student parties, underage drinking, alcohol consumption, disorderly conduct, things like that — but we are also worried about the things we can’t see as clearly and that’s the potential spread of coronavirus,” said Lewis.

KSU has reached out to students on social media and in emails advising them of the expectations, which include mask-wearing, social distancing and gatherings of no more than ten people.

St. Patrick’s Day and Fake Paddy’s Day are quickly approaching, and with the recent, more spring-like weather, we know many of you will be tempted to celebrate with friends. If you choose to go out, please do so responsibly. Read more: https://t.co/pE4z7a174j pic.twitter.com/rc9FN3wQ2u — Kent State (@KentState) March 10, 2021

The local health department has also been canvassing neighborhoods around the university to make sure students who live off-campus are aware of the expectations.

“We know the people are going to get together. We understand that, but we want to make sure that there is a harm reduction approach, that we do so in a safe way,” said Kent City Health Commissioner Joan Seidel.

Kent police will have extra officers on duty on Saturday. The health department will also have representatives out in the community monitoring for violations.

“Kent police won’t be enforcing the number of people that can come over to your house, that kind of falls under the City of Kent health department, but we will be there to back up the health department with whatever they need,” said Lewis.

“If I see people out of compliance, myself or my designees will write citations for those individuals and they could be fined upwards of $500,” said Seidel.

Officials have also reached out to the owners of bars and other downtown businesses to make owners aware of expectations and to distribute masks that can be given to patrons who need one.

While the number of people who have been vaccinated in Ohio is growing, public health officials are still concerned about the pandemic noting that young people, including college students, are not yet among eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We feel, right now, only about 30 percent of people have immunity — whether they have had a positive test or have now been fully vaccinated, so that still leaves a large gap in protection,” said Seidel.

KSU is cautioning students to consider following the now-familiar guidelines so that they do not take COVID-19 with them when they go on spring break in a week. The university is also cautioning that any outbreak among students could have a negative impact on activities and events including commencement in May.

“You know the weather is starting to warm up, the suns coming out and we are all looking forward to some of those restrictions lifting, but we still have to be careful. We still have to be responsible and we hope they will be,” said Lewis.