Kent Police Department searching for suspect who reportedly threatened two women, store clerk

Photo courtesy Kent Police Department

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Kent police are looking for a suspect they have signed charges of aggravated menacing on following two reported incidents Friday night.

Police said a 21-year-old man named Luke McIntosh (seen in the photo above) first threatened to shoot two women on University Drive in Kent. The suspect then allegedly went to a Kent business and threatened a clerk who would not sell him alcohol without valid identification, police reported. No gun was ever seen in either incident, police said.

Police said McIntosh appeared to have “randomly approached his victims” in the first incident.

Those with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect are encouraged to reach out to the Kent PD at 330-673-7732.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below