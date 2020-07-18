Kent officer hailed hero after saving infant who stopped breathing

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A local police officer is being hailed a hero after he saved the life of an infant who had stopped breathing.

A frantic 911 call was placed just after midnight Friday stating that a 1-month-old baby was not breathing at an apartment on Stein Court. Lt. Ryan Gaydosh was first on the scene.

“When I came around the corner of Stein, I saw these two people by a car. I saw a baby on the trunk of the car,” said Gaydosh.

The parents reported the baby had been laying on his back on the couch when he suddenly became stiff and bubbles started forming around his mouth.

“The baby’s chest didn’t look like it was rising. So I grabbed the baby and put it face down, tilted it forward and gave it back pats until I heard the baby cry which was a good sign to me,” said Gaydosh.

Gaydosh made sure the airway was clear and continued CPR until EMS arrived.

The baby was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

“Being a parent myself, it’s one of the worst feelings knowing your child is in trouble and you can’t do anything. I tried to stay as calm as possible,” said Gaydosh, who has three children of his own.

Gaydosh says he is grateful that he recently got retrained in CPR training.

“It’s been a while since I held a newborn. Just knowing you need to make sure their head is supported and give them the best chance they can breathe. Once the baby cried, it was a good sign. It’s the one time you want to hear a baby cry,” said Gaydosh.

Police say the parents were told the baby may have had a seizure.

They say the baby is doing well.

