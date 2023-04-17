GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it had made an arrest in the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the office, deputies began investigating on April 11, following a tip.

The sheriff reports detectives found a 24-year-old man, identified as George Reed Jr, had enticed the child to meet him for sex and sent her sexually explicit photographs.

Reed Jr., of Kent, is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning. The sheriff reports more charges are pending.

Reed Jr. was booked in the Summit County jail.