Kent firefighters to kayakers: Stay off the river

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– With everything the first responders have to deal with right now, the last thing they would need is to wind up waist deep in freezing waters trying to save a life.

Last spring, Kent firefighters in the Portage County water rescue team pulled more than 28 people out of the Cuyahoga River. Most became trapped at the old river lock under the West Main Street bridge.

Right now, the river level is higher and the current flowing swifter than it was last spring

“So we have to look at our river gauge to give us an idea and right now that river gauge is under water.” Kent Fire Captain Dave Moore said.

Firefighters were out on the river Wednesday to brush up on their swift water rescue training.

Just two weeks ago, firefighters had to do their first rescue of the year under the West Main Street bridge. At this point, they’re worried that a lot of folks will try to get out on the river as a way to social distance with the weather changing.

But with water levels this high, even the most experienced kayakers and canoers would have a very hard time, firefighters said.

“Those same hazards we had last year with downed trees are still present, and with the amount of flow and erosion we have along the banks, more trees will come down,” Moore said.

So the warning from firefighters is clear: Stay off the river. It’s better to walk along the banks then and take in the scenery from there

“Putting in a rescue effort is adding more challenge to all of us and adding to the risks our rescuers have to take,” Moore said.

The Kent Fire Department will continue its water rescue training Thursday afternoon.

The city placed signs at every boat launch in the area, warning people about the dangers on the water.