KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Kent Fire Department was called to put out an unusual source of “smoke” Sunday morning.

According to a release from the fire department, firefighters were called to a building for reports of smoke coming from the concrete silos.

As firefighters inspected the area, it was found that the “smoke” that was visible from blocks away, was actually a large swarm of bees circling the top of the silo.

Once it was determined that there was no fire, the Kent Fire Department said firefighters, “gladly returned to service, once again in awe of Mother Nature.”