Kent Fire Department issues warning after multiple water rescues on Cuyahoga River

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — The Kent Fire Department issued a warning after they performed multiple water rescues on the Cuyahoga River in just a few hours time on Sunday.

In the Facebook post, the department strongly urged everyone to stay off the river until it recedes to normal conditions.

On Sunday between the hours of noon to 7:30 p.m., they responded to four calls for water rescues including overturned kayaks and also canoers who were separated from their canoe. Rescue swimmers were put into the water to rescue the canoers.

Thankfully, the people being rescued and the first responders were not injured.

The department is urging everyone to wear a life jacket and to get training on using kayaks and canoes before getting in the water.