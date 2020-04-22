Kent bakery creates ‘Ohio Dream Team’ and #PopsForDocs cake pops to sweeten life for customers during COVID-19 crisis

Ohio Dream Team pops (Photo Credit: Daisy Cakes)

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — A local baker found some sweet ways to bring Northeast Ohio together by highlighting the state’s ‘Dream Team’ and helping brighten the days of essential workers.

The creations are by Amy Mucha and her team at Daisy Cakes in Kent. The bakery makes several different types of custom cake pops.

Just this week, she began selling an “Ohio Dream Team” line of cake pops with a little help from animator Dave Stofka, of Stofka Creative. Stofka created a parody of Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton that recently went viral, and he shared his images with her for the pops.

#PopsFoDocs (Photo Credit: Daisy Cakes)

The line features DeWine, Acton, Lt. Gov. John Husted and Marla Berkowitz, the well-known interpreter during daily coronavirus press briefings. All profits are donated to the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank.

Daisy Cakes also started a #PopsForDocs (and all essential workers) line of cake pops. Customers can become ‘Pop Sponsors,’ and send the pops to doctors, nurses, police, firefighters, grocery store workers.

A $15 donation will send one dozen pops to the next essential worker group on their list. They’ll include the customer’s name and a note, and try to snap a shot of the essential workers receiving their pops.

And for those getting restless at home, the bakery is offering a ‘Make Your Own Cake Pop Kit.’ The kits include everything needed to make one dozen cake pops.

For much more on Daisy Cakes, watch the video below or click here.

How are you seeing Cleveland’s Own helping Cleveland’s Own in your community? Tell us by clicking here.