KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a Tuesday morning fire in downtown Kent.

The fire broke out in a seventh floor apartment at Kent’s University Inn along South Water Street, but it did not threaten the campus, according to a notice from the university just after 11 a.m.

Students were urged to avoid the area.

Two people were taken at a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. One person was taken to a Ravenna hospital; another was taken to an Akron Children’s hospital.

The university about an hour-and-a-half later reported the fire was put out and that South Water Street was reopened.

It’s currently unclear what caused the fire.