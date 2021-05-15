Police: Kenston High School senior dies in car crash

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A high school senior reportedly died in a car accident Friday night, Kenston Local Schools and Bainbridge police confirmed.

According to a police report, the one-vehicle incident occurred on Country Lane in Bainbridge Township around 9:35 p.m. Cameron Toth of Auburn Township was reportedly driving his car when he lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road and then hit a mailbox and some trees. The car flipped over and Toth reportedly was ejected.

Toth was reportedly taken to Hillcrest Hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:39 a.m. A bystander and a car passenger were also taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The district released a statement to FOX 8 regarding the tragic death of the 18-year-old:

Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Cameron Toth. Cameron was a hard-working student with a strong interest in the welding profession. He was not only connected to Kenston High School students and staff but also to those at Auburn Career Center. Cameron valued his friendships with all of his peers and was truly loyal to his closest friends. As an active member of the football team, Cameron played defensive back and was a member of the 2018 State Championship Team. Cameron will be missed dearly by all. Tonight members of the senior class will be gathering with counselors and administrators to privately remember Cameron. Grief counselors will be available to help our students and staff process this loss. We are dedicated to providing the necessary resources during this difficult time.

The school district also sent out a letter to students and families saying grief counselors would also be available on Monday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Toth’s family. That can be found right here.