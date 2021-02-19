Kenny’s secret ingredient chef gets round of applause from Fox 8 anchors

CLEVELAND,Ohio (WJW) — Chef Tiwanna Scott-Williams from Pearl Flower Catering accepted Kenny’s Secret Ingredient Chef Challenge without hesitation. In a matter of a few hours the talented chef learned what her secret ingredient was, grocery shopped for the recipe, drove back to her kitchen to cook and then finally delivered four servings of her creation to the Fox 8 Morning Show anchor team. How did the anchors react to her recipe made with ‘rice and veggies’? One hint: Chef Tiwanna got a round of applause!