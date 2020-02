ATLANTA, GA – MAY 26: Kenny Chesney performs in concert during “Trip Around The Sun” tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

CUYAHOGA FALLS (WJW)- No shoes, no shirt, no problem! Fans will be singing along with country singer Kenny Chesney this spring when he brings his ‘Chillaxification Tour’ to Blossom Music Center.

Live Nation announced the concert tour Monday morning.

Kenny Chesney will be joined by special guests Michael Franti & Spearhead on May 28.

Tickets go on sale, Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

